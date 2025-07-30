Varun Beverages Ltd (NSE: VBL) shares opened at INR 515.00 on Wednesday, July 30, up from the previous close of INR 512.15. By 10:25 AM, the stock rose 2.4% to INR 524.45 in early trade. The gain follows the company’s Q1FY26 results, reporting a 5.1% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to INR 1,317 crore, beating expectations. Despite revenue decline due to unseasonal rains impacting sales, the profit rise pleased investors. The stock remains well above its 52-week low of INR 419.55 but below the high of INR 681.12. Adani Power Share Price Today, July 30: Adani Power Stock Trades Lower As Board To Consider First-Ever Stock Split on August 1, Check Latest Price on NSE.

VBL Share Price Today, July 30:

VBL Shares on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

