Adani Power Ltd (NSE: ADANIPOWER) shares opened at INR 594.00 on Wednesday, July 30, slightly above the previous close of INR 592.55. By 10:15 AM, the stock was trading lower at INR 590.50, down 0.35% in early trade. The dip comes ahead of the company’s board meeting scheduled for August 1 to consider its first-ever stock split. The proposed corporate action involves dividing shares with a face value of INR 10, aimed at enhancing stock liquidity and affordability. This marks Adani Power’s first step towards such shareholder-friendly measures, as it has never issued a bonus or split shares before. Despite the decline, the stock remains well above its 52-week low of INR 432.00. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 30, 2025: NTPC, L&T and Bank of India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Adani Power Share Price Today, July 30:

Adani Power Shares Slip on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

