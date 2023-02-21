Victoria’s Secret has launched a bra with elements that will be recycled into new bras, a step forward in solving the textile waste problem for undergarments. The Forever Bra with its pads is made with a plant-based fabric that’s easier to recycle than synthetics like polyester. To recycle it, customers in the US can just take the bras back to any Victoria's Secret store. The store will remove the pads for recycling. Uorfi Javed Wears a Cone-Shaped Bra With a Long Skirt Inspired By Ariana Grande’s RuPaul Drag Race Outfit (View Pic).

Bra With Plant-Based Pads:

