Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) stocks opened in green today, February 20, in early morning trade. Shares of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) were trading at INR 2,279.80 and rose by INR 59.50 or 2.68 per cent. Notably, Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) saw its 52-week high of INR 3,743 on November 6 last year. Zen Technologies Share Price Today, February 20: Stocks of Zen Technologies Limited Rise by 4.99% in Early Trade.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today

Stocks of Waaree Energies opened on a positive note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

