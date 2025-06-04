Yes Bank Ltd ( NSE: YesBank) shares saw a marginal dip in early trading on June 4, falling by INR 0.05 or 0.24% to INR 20.81 on the NSE as of 9:45 AM. The stock opened at INR 21.10, reached a high of INR 21.24, and slipped to a low of INR 20.74. The bank's current market capitalisation stands at INR 65,260 crore. Market watchers are keeping an eye on Yes Bank’s stock amid broader market volatility and banking sector developments. Tata Tech Share Price Today, June 04: Stock Dips Over 1% Amid Early Market Volatility, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Yes Bank Share Price Today, June 4

Stock of Yes Bank Ltd Dips to INR 20.81

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)