John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Attack, which released at the theatres on April 1 has started on a dull note. As the actioner has managed to mint only Rs 3.51 crore on its opening day. Attack Movie Review: John Abraham's Slick Combat-Game Succeeds In Keeping You On The Edge Of Your Seat! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Attack Box Office Update:

#Attack is dull on Day 1... The #RRR wave in mass circuits has sidelined it completely, while metros haven't embraced it either... Biz needs to improve on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/opTYI0FbOo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2022

