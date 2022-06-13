Voice artist Billy Kametz is no more. As he passed away at the age of 35 after battling with stage four colon cancer. He was best known for his work as Ferdinand Von Aegir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and as well as playing Blue in Pokémon Masters, among others. Ray Liotta Dies at 67: Jeffrey Wright, Cary Elwes, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Mourn the Demise of the Hollywood Star.

RIP Billy Kametz:

