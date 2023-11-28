Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of those films that have, are, and will forever be etched in our hearts. From Aman's arrival to Naina's journey, the songs, and the dialogues—every element of this film is perfect. It's almost hard to believe that it was released in 2003. It's been 20 years. To commemorate this occasion, Karan Johar shared various clips from the movie and reminisced about his father, Yash Johar. He expressed, 'For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family... and it feels surreal to sense his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even today.' Karan thanked the cast and Nikkhil for directorial debut. Kal Ho Naa Ho Clocks 20 Years: Director Nikkhil Advani Reminisces Fond Memories From Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-Starrer.

Karan Johar Shares Short Clip From Kal Ho Naa Ho:

