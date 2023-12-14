Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... aka K3G is the iconic family drama directed by Karan Johar. The director-producer shared moments from the film as it completes 22 years of its release today. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, the film’s director thanked the ‘magnanimous cast’ for ‘making this journey the most memorable one!’ Take a look at the post below shared by KJo on Instagram: Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kajol Threatens To ‘Walk Out’ From Show; Forgets Rani Mukerji ‘Special Appearance’ in K3G (Watch Promo Video).

22 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

