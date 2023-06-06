The upcoming film 72 Hoorain has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The announcement teaser of the film that was launched on June 4 was called out for getting the year wrong for the 26/11 and 26/7 terrorist attacks of New York and Mumbai respectively. Now the first look of the film, featuring a woman with a red shawl over her head in a sea of burqa clad women, is being pointed out of copying the poster of Claire Danes' popular espionage-thriller series Homeland. 72 Hoorain Goof-Up: Teaser Mistakenly Claims 9/11 Twin Tower Attacks and 26/11 Mumbai Terrorist Attack Happened in 2011! Twitterati Reacts.

Well, @ashokepandit the fake master is faking it up with his new film. The poster is a ripoff of the Homeland poster. Everything screams lazy, greedy and plain opportunistic. pic.twitter.com/JBbanjDXlf — Sangita (@Sanginamby) June 5, 2023

