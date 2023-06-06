The teaser for upcoming 72 Hoorain had went viral when it came out on June 4. Now, some of the Twitterati have noticed a major gaffe in the promo when the promo, while showing pictures of Osama Bin Laden and Ajmal Kasab, erroneously mentions the wrong year for the terrorist incidents they are responsible for. The New York Twin Tower attacks happened in 2001, while the Mumbai Taj blasts happened in 2008, and yet the teasers accredit both to 2011! It looks like whoever edited the teaser confused the month of these incidents - November (11th month) - with the year. In fact, Osama Bin Laden was slain by the US forces in 2011, while Kasab was hanged to death in 2012. 72 Hoorain: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s Film Deals With Religion Beliefs, Violence!

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

.@ashokepandit was in so much hurry to churn out the propaganda movie that he forgot to do even basic research. 9/11 didn't happen in 2011. 26/11 didn't happen in 2011 pic.twitter.com/P0TVw8J2On — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) June 6, 2023

Splendid

26/11 also happened in 2011. Splendid work. pic.twitter.com/xvZVsbhaa5 — rocky hiranandani (architect) (@IndieKnopfler) June 5, 2023

'Fail to Conduct Even Basic Research'

A new propaganda film co-produced by Ashoke Pandit. Such is the level of hate and bigotry that these people fail to conduct even basic research. Apparently 9/11 happened in 2011. Brilliant! pic.twitter.com/x4YGcIBs9i — rocky hiranandani (architect) (@IndieKnopfler) June 5, 2023

'Based on True Events'

New movie "based on true events" in the market. Uncle has put 9/11 and 26/11 in 2011! This is the quality and he has released it with full confidence. I wish I had such confidence. https://t.co/aputQtHpvk — Argha De (@simplyArgha) June 5, 2023

ICYMI, Here's the Teaser of 72 Hoorain:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)