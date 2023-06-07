Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 16. The makers dropped the final trailer yesterday and it has been slammed by netizens for poor quality of its special effects. Well, this isn’t the first time that Adipurush has been slammed for its VFX. When the teaser trailer was launched, even then it had faced severe backlash for poor VFX quality and hence the makers decided to rework on it. But there’s been least improvement. Many have called out the visual effects of this Om Raut directorial as ‘Third Class’. Some even said that the CGI looked like a ‘Video Game’. Check out some of the tweets below: Adipurush Final Trailer Out! Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Epic Saga Celebrates Victory of Good Over Evil Power (Watch Video).

