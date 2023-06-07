Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 16. The makers dropped the final trailer yesterday and it has been slammed by netizens for poor quality of its special effects. Well, this isn’t the first time that Adipurush has been slammed for its VFX. When the teaser trailer was launched, even then it had faced severe backlash for poor VFX quality and hence the makers decided to rework on it. But there’s been least improvement. Many have called out the visual effects of this Om Raut directorial as ‘Third Class’. Some even said that the CGI looked like a ‘Video Game’. Check out some of the tweets below: Adipurush Final Trailer Out! Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Epic Saga Celebrates Victory of Good Over Evil Power (Watch Video).

'Poor VFX'

#Adipurush is a poorly adapted movie with poor vfx we as a audience must accept the fact that if we support such movie we’ll see more of this shot in the nearby future and at that time we are only one to be blamed to compete with hollywood we must improvise that too now no excus pic.twitter.com/xGebtuxXnt — Shekhar Kunwar (@jerryperry010) June 7, 2023

'Third Class VFX'

The Adipurush Final trailer in a glimpse The creators know they f**d up with third class VFX, creativity, depiction of characters and hence they are now trying emotional marketing tactics by reserving one seat for Lord Hanuman.#AdipurushTrailer #AdipurushOnJune16th pic.twitter.com/49zXFaO7oL — Gokul Menon (@gokulmenon95) June 7, 2023

Fans Not Impressed With Special Effects

Well they did nothing with the vfx clearly they tried to get rid of the characters in trailer just prabhas face allthroughout trailer and some dialogue not gonna help movie at all director clearly proved they took all this time to karket movie nothing else been done #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/LpX54jn8ow — Shekhar Kunwar (@jerryperry010) June 6, 2023

'Final Trailer Looks Bad'

#Adipurush Final trailer looks so bad, yaar thoda action dikhane se aur kuch dialogue bolne se trailer achha nahi hojata. Improve the VFX! And kisi ko kehna mat ki ye 500 cr ki movie hai 🙏🏻 — Dev Shah (@DevShah6551) June 7, 2023

'Prabhas De-Aging Looks Weird'

I've never seen anything other than #AdipurushTrailer that got progressively worse. Prabhas de-aging looks weird, Some of the action shots look like they were shot against a plain green screen, then keyed out to a gameplay video. This begs the question, where did 500+ crores go? pic.twitter.com/VPmDrfN7Fs — Second Day Last Show (@2ndDayLastShow) June 6, 2023

'Mockery Of Ramayan'

They have made it look like a paranormal movie . What a disgusting way to represent a strong women like Sita Maa . They have made mockery of Ramayan . #Adipurush this trailer is way below expectations . pic.twitter.com/jUPiRXlOS0 — Pratiek Katarria (@PrateekUtters) June 6, 2023

Watch The Final Trailer Of Adipurush Below:

