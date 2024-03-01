Prime Video India dropped a new teaser video of their upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, introducing us to Sara Ali Khan's fierce character, Usha. In the clip, Karan Johar talks about the bravery of the unsung fighter Usha, who tackled the British raj. The movie tells the tale of an underground radio station that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle. The flick will begin streaming on the OTT platform from March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan: Emraan Hashmi To Have an Extended Cameo in Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Period Drama – Reports.

Ae Watan Mere Watan's New Promo:

