Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra in Shershaah was loved by the audience and critics alike. His performance in the biopic has given a boost to his career. And now, as per Bollywood Hungama, after Dharma Productions Shershaah, the actor has once again teamed up with Karan Johar for an aerial actioner. Reports also hint that Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre will be jointly directing the film.

Check It Out:

Exclusive : Sidharth Malhotra And Karan Johar Join Hands Together For An Action Film After The Success Of Shershaah 🍻😎@SidMalhotra @Team_SidharthM pic.twitter.com/UKoZTcLjF9 — Sidharth Malhotra News FC (@SidMalhotraNews) August 26, 2021

