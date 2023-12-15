Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, showcased her mother's charm in a recent school performance. Draped in a captivating blue kirtle dress, she radiated a remarkable resemblance to her mother's youthful elegance. Her participation in the school's annual play provided a glimpse of her growth, unveiling her emerging talent while adorned in an ensemble reminiscent of her mother's past. Aaradhya's performance highlighted her budding acting skills, leaving an endearing impression on the school's stage. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan Dish Out Major Mother-Daughter Goals in This Viral Video – WATCH.

Aaradhya Bachchan At Her School Play:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

