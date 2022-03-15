Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday today (March 15). And, to make her day more special, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared a beautiful message for her. Ajay and Alia was last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt Birthday: She’s a Fashionista Who Has Mastered the Art of Millennial Dressing! (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Happy birthday, dear @aliaa08 It’s been a treat to witness your excellence. Never change, kyunki Gangu chaand hi rahegi! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/yHKAUsZLYo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)