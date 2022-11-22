After back-to-back flops at the box office, Akshay Kumar is reportedly said to return back to comedy. As per HT, the superstar has been roped by Mudassar Aziz for his next comic entertainer, Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk. However, nothing official is announced as of yet. Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar Confirms Backing Out of the Film Due to Creative Differences, Says 'Was Not Satisfied With the Script'.

Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein:

