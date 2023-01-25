Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Selfiee, visited Shirdi’s Sai Baba Temple. A video of the actor from the premise has gone viral that shows him helping out a fan who falls down while trying to greet him. Amid heavy security, Akshay was mobbed by fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of him. That’s when one of the fans fell and Akshay helped him. His sweet gesture is winning over internet. Video of Varun Dhawan Offering Water to a Female Fan Who Fainted During Bhediya Event in Jaipur Goes Viral.

Video Of Akshay Kumar Helping An Individual

Akshay Kumar At The Holy Shrine

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)