In 2019, for the PM Narendra Modi's #FitIndia campaign, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar had a special message for fans on the importance of exercise. A clip from that video is going viral now, where the actor known for his fitness regimen is telling the viewers that those who do not have an hour to spare for exercise, should kill themselves. His argument is that without that hour of exercise, we are anyway killing our body. Akshay Kumar's Clip From The Kapil Sharma Show Recalling His Interview With 'Top Politician' Going Viral; Twitterati Wonder Why They are Not Taking The Name.

Watch the viral clip below:

i spat out my coffee pic.twitter.com/AqZ5OxhI2X — tavi ツ (@oddtavish) February 3, 2022

Here's the full video:

The clip has some shocking reactions from Twitterati in how bluntly the National Award winning actor had expressed his feelings.

Quiet Part Loud!

Fitness influencers at least try not to say the quiet part out loud. This guy, meanwhile... https://t.co/3X33cNpjRF — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) February 4, 2022

Sharir Ka Ek Ghanta!

Akshay Kumar when he catches someone not giving their sharir ek ghanta https://t.co/L1PhzmeWQ4 pic.twitter.com/tq8CtpUY1a — Manas Ganti (@GantiManas) February 3, 2022

That Ending...

idk what he said but the ending caught me off 😭 https://t.co/kmf4MRc73d — z (@skyvmn) February 3, 2022

Many In That Club!

Oh my fucking god he's telling me to kill myself....i should be allowed to sue him https://t.co/pqC4r97hRW — keri (@Fixatedjunk) February 3, 2022

