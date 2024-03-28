Parineeti Chopra's recent appearances have left her fans wondering if she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha. Speaking of that, Parineeti attended the trailer launch event of Amar Singh Chamkila on Thursday. The actress, who has been lately spottes wearing oversized clothes, opted for a black Kaftan dress. Parineeti's choice of outfit once again added fuel to the pregnancy rumours. For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 23, 2023, in Udaipur. On the other hand, Amar Singh Chamkila, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, is slated to release on Netflix on April 12. Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra Promise a Vibrant Journey into Punjab's Folk Music in Imtiaz Ali's Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Latest Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

