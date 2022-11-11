It was a while back, when a few reports hinted that Akshay Kumar is doing a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero. Now, talking on the same lines, we hear that even Malaika Arora is going to be a part of the movie and will be seen in a special song. However, nothing official is confirmed as of yet. Akshay Kumar to Have a Cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero - Reports.

Check It Out:

#MalaikaArora in special song, can't wait for this one! Read our exclusive https://t.co/SQjQk39BBI — ETimes (@etimes) November 11, 2022

