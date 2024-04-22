The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were nothing short of a global sensation, capturing hearts and imaginations worldwide. Guests from near and far flocked to Jamnagar, Gujarat, to partake in the joyous celebrations with the Ambani family. According to Zoom, the couple has chosen their sangeet celebration in Dubai, and their wedding ceremony at Stoke Park estate in London this July. Radhika Merchant Dedicates Shah Rukh Khan's Romantic Dialogue From Om Shanti Om to Anant Ambani During Pre-Wedding Gala (Watch Video)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant To Tie Knot In July In London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)