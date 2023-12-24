Anil Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday and received a plethora of well-wishes from his family, co-actors, and fans. From Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, everyone showered him with birthday greetings. Recently, as a gesture of thanks, Anil Kapoor shared an unseen picture on Instagram. In the image, he is suspended by a rope and harness on a building, with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background. Anil posted a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude and sending warm regards to all. Anil Kapoor Turns 67: Daughters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor Share Unseen Pics On Insta! (View Posts).

Anil Kapoor Thanks Everyone For Wishing Him On His Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

