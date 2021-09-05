Anupam Kher took to Twitter to celebrate 13 years of his film, A Wednesday. He thanked director, Neeraj Pandey and the team of the film for making the iconic film and roping him for the intriguing role that he played in the film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

One of the most iconic films of our times #AWednesday completes 13years today. Thank @neerajpofficial, #ShitalBhatia #AnjumRizvi for making me part of this gem of a film. Thank you #Neeraj for your love, warmth & appreciation over the last 13th years! 🙏😍 #13YearsOfAWednesday pic.twitter.com/Xzpi7ukeVR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)