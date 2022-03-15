Anurag Kashyap is super excited and happy after his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for his new OTT app, SRK+. Kashyap took to Twitter and said that it's a dream come true moment for him. More details about the the OTT app is yet to be unveiled. Salman Khan Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan After He Launches New OTT App SRK+, Says ‘Aaj Ki Party Teri Taraf Se’.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ 🤝 https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

