India's Union I&B Minister, Anurag Thakur recently reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The politician mentioned that no one has the right to 'hurt anyone's sentiments' and also added how the makers of the flick have opted to change the dialogues after massive uproar. He also claimed that it was CBFC who gave a green flag to the movie. The mythological drama is helmed by Om Raut. Adipurush: Amid Backlash for Kriti Sanon, Dipika Chikhlia Shares Video As Sita From Ramayan 'On Public Demand' – WATCH.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur reacts to uproar over a few dialogues in the film 'Adipurush' "CBFC has taken a decision on this. The film's director and dialogue writer have spoken about changing the dialogues. No one has the right to hurt anyone's sentiments," says… pic.twitter.com/0sGwppGSC5 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

