AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot on March 12, 1995. The couple celebrates their 27th wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, the legendary singer-composer posted a special picture posing with his wife and captioned it as ‘The art of being together’.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

