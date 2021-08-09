Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other since 2017. Not just this, the families of the two also very much know about their love and so time and again we hear rumours of the couple's wedding. However, in an interview with Times Now, Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta said that RaLia are getting hitched this year.

In a fun segment when the portal cited Ranbir-Alia's marriage as an example about which Bollywood rumour according to her could be true. Dutta added, "I believe that they are getting married this year." Well, we hope is true!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashika (@cou.ples700)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)