Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain welcomed a baby boy on April 23. The good news was shared by the Kapoor familia on social media. The newly blessed momma took to Instagram and shared the name of their son with fans. She revealed that they have named their ‘little king’ as Rana. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain Blessed With Baby Boy! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor Congratulate the Couple (View Pics).

Armaan Jain & Anissa Malhotra’s Child’s Name

