Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain have become proud parents to a baby boy! Neetu Kapoor shared the good news on her Insta Story by captioning the post as, “Dada (grandfather) Manoj and Dadi (grandmother) Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson!” Even Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a loving post to congratulate the couple. Armaan Jain Welcomes His Wife 'Mrs Jain' AKA Anissa Malhotra to The Family (View Wedding Pic).

Neetu Kapoor’s Post

Post For Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Jain (Photo Credits: Instagram/@neetu54)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Post

Post For Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Jain (Photo Credits: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

