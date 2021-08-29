After getting arrested in the drugs case, Armaan Kohli, who presented before a court today (August 29), has now been sent to NCB custody till Monday (August 30). Even drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh has been sent to NCB for custody.

Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai, has been sent to NCB custody for a day (File photo) pic.twitter.com/lg4KWv9mvR — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

