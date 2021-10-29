Aryan Khan who was arrested by NCB on October 3 in an alleged dug case and then was lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail was granted bail on October 28. Now, as per the latest updates Aryan will be released from the prison on October 30 and not today. Amid this, Juhi Chawla who signed Rs 1 lakh bail bond for Shah Rukh Khan‘s son says that she is happy that Aryan will be back home soon.

Check It Out:

Mumbai | I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody: Juhi Chawla outside Sessions Court pic.twitter.com/aqg3myTPak — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

