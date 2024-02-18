Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has been creating a buzz on social media. As the release date draws near, the excitement has escalated with the announcement of the title track, set to drop tomorrow. The 16-second teaser clip offers a glimpse of the lead duo's infectious vibe, stylish dance moves, and the grandeur of the movie's setting. The title of the movie is a nod to the 1998 release of the same name, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. This time around, the creators promise a fresh take on the original with a new genre and vibe. The full movie is slated to hit theatres during Eid 2024. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Get Their Action Mode On To Save India.

Watch BMCM Title Track Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

