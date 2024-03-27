Following the positive response to the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer, director Ali Abbas Zafar sparked rumours of a reunion with Katrina Kaif. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and many more praised the trailer, but Zafar's cryptic message to Kaif caught fans' attention. Zafar, known for his successful collaborations with Kaif in films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, thanked her for appreciating the trailer and playfully requested that she 'keep her date free.' This hint suggests a potential future project for the popular director-actor duo. What say? Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Team Up to Take On Prithviraj Sukumaran in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif's Post For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer

Katrina Kaif Instagram

BMCM's Ali Abbas Zafar Hints at Collab With Kat

Ali Abbas Zafar Instagram

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)