Badhaai Do song 'Bandi Tot' is out. The cheerful track looks beautiful as it shows beautiful, warm and love moments between the lead characters. The chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in this number is very sweet and funny. The song is crooned by Ankit Tiwari, Nikhita Gandhi and lyrics are penned by Anurag Bhomia.

Check Out The Song Below:

