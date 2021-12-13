FIR was filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, earlier for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community. Now, on a current update from the case Kangana has been asked to appear at Mumbai Police Station by Bombay High Court for her statement on the hurtful comments. The statement will be recorded on December 22. So, Maharashtra government has decided to give her sometime till she gives her statement and no action will be taken against the Thalaivi actress till January 25.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Hearing on actor Kangana Ranaut's plea against FIR registered against her for alleged derogatory remarks made against Sikhs, Bombay High Court today asked her to appear before Mumbai Police on Dec 22 Maharashtra Govt agreed not to take any coercive action against her till Jan 25 pic.twitter.com/eWgSkSnPiI — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

