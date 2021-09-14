Break Point is based on the lives of tennis champions Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi. Helmed by filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the seven-part series traces the on and off-court partnership between the two Indian tennis legends.

Check The Poster Below:

There’s more to his tennis journey than the Olympic Medal, Grand Slam glories and a record doubles Davis Cup victories. Watch the untold story of Mahesh & Leander on #Breakpoint, #ComingSoon on #ZEE5 #BromanceToBreakup pic.twitter.com/1ELVu89BgR — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) September 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)