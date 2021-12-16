Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, released on December 10, has been well-received by the audience. The film directed by Abhishek Kapoor is a light-hearted rom-com but with a very strong social message and movie buffs loved it. Also, lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s performances in the film have been widely praised by everyone. The film produced under the banner of T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures has earned a total of Rs 20.91 crore within six days of its release.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui BO

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is maintaining a strong trend on weekdays… However, the shows at multiplexes have been reduced today, since #SpiderMan-ia has taken over… Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr, Mon 2.15 cr, Tue 2.18 cr, Wed 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 20.91 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5CIlhnlD8z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2021

