Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatility and films relevant to society and not the actor is all set to entertain fans with Abhishek Kapoor's rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The trailer got positive reviews from the viewers and it featured Ayushmann as Chandigarh-based fitness trainer, Manu who is a fitness freak weight-lifting bodybuilder who has aspirations to achieve his goal before marriage. The entry of the hot and sexy Zumba teacher Maanvi Brar (Vaani Kapoor) brings twists and turns in Manu's life keeping the romance blooming. Ayushmann Khurrana is quite elated that his film is getting a theatrical release after a long COVID-19 break. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Song Maafi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s Melody Will Tug at Your Heartstrings (Watch Video).

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has a simple plot but the interesting thing about the movie is that it is the first zero-waste Indian film ever made following firm and apt sustainable waste management solutions. Despite a few steamy scenes in the trailer, CBFC has cleared Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor starter without any cuts. Just before you plan to watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the cinema hall near you from December 10 onwards, here is everything you need to know about the film. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana Steals Hearts With His Beautiful Rendition Of The Song Kalle Kalle (Watch Video).

Cast

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. It also features Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh and Aanjjan Srivastav in supporting roles.

Plot

The official IMDb synopsis of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui reads as follows "Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. All seems well until a shocking revelation causes turmoil in their love story."

Trailer

Watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer Below

Release Date

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is slated to release on December 10. Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor’s film is clashing with Tanisha Mukherjee's Code Name Abdul and Abhay Deol, Karan Deol's Velle.

Movie Review

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui movie reviews are not out yet. LatestLY will soon update you with the detailed film review of Ayushmann Khurrana starter.

