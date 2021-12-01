Another day, another soulful track from Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. After striking a chord in everyone's heart with "Kalle Kalle", the makers of the film will be releasing a new song tomorrow. Titled "Maafi", the song has been crooned by none other than Ayushmann himself alongwith the dynamic duo of Sachin-Jigar.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

