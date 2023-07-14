Ahead of Chandrayaan-3's mission launch today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that July 14, 2023, will always be etched in golden letters as far as India's space sector is concerned. "Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey," PM Modi said. He further said that the remarkable mission of Chandrayaan-3 by ISRO will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Today: Chandrayaan-2 Successor and India’s Third Mission to Moon All Set for Lift-Off From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota; Check Timing and Other Details.

Chandrayaan-3 Will Embark on Its Journey

14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. pic.twitter.com/EYTcDphaES — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

