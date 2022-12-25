Katrina Kaif has finally wished her fans a 'Merry Christmas'. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a photo which sees her spending the festival with hubby Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws. The picture also features Vicky's bro, Sunny Kaushal and Kat's sister, Isabelle Kaif. An adorable fam click! BLACKPINK at SEXY SANTA! Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose Pose in Strapless Mini Red Dress To Wish Fans ‘Merry Christmas’.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal With Fam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)