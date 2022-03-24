Salman Khan took to social media and revealed a new song titled 'Designer Lehenga' by Himesh Reshammiya, Iulia Vantur and Shabbir Ahmed. The track is a perfect bridal anthem as the lyrics and the beats of the number will make you fall in love for sure. While unveiling the song, Salman wrote, "Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’ composed by super rockstar Himesh Reshammiya and written by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Iulia Vantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’ composed by super rockstar #HimeshReshammiya and written by #ShabbirAhmed and sung by @IuliaVantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love https://t.co/zRzQPgFzs7 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2022

Here's The Video:

