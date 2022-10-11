Javed Akhtar recently made a statement that Dharmendra and many actors of his league refused the role Amitabh Bachchan played in Zanjeer as the character was grim and bitter. While HT City reported the story, Dharmendra slammed his claims with a tweet that read: ‘Javed, kaise ho …….dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain . jeetey raho…..Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai …..kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota’. Veteran Star #Dharmendra Has Shared a Throwback Image from the Iconic 1975 Film '#Sholay'.

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)