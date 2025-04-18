Two of the top-performing teams in the Indian Premier League 2025, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are about to lock horns in the 35th match of the ongoing tournament. The GT vs DC IPL 2025 match will be the first game to be played in the afternoon among the double headers for Saturday, April 19. While Delhi Capitals have been the best, with five wins and just a loss in their six matches in the present IPL, Gujarat Titans are not far behind, having four wins and just two losses in their six games. Gujarat Titans Set To Rope In Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka As Glenn Phillips' Replacement For Remainder of IPL 2025: Report.

Delhi Capitals were the only invincible side in IPL 2025 after the first four games, but couldn't make it five-in-five after a narrow loss to Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans had lost their first game, but after that they retaliated well, winning four in a row, only in the last match they suffered a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in the last over. The winner of the GT vs DC IPL 2025 match have a chance to be at the top of the points table for the time being. IPL 2025: Mark Boucher Lauds Delhi Capitals Pacer Mitchell Starc’s Spot-On Precision in DC’s Win Over Rajasthan Royals, Says ‘He Was Exceptional in That Final Over’.

GT vs DC Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have played against each other in five matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, the record is almost evenly poised, with GT having two wins and DC edging past with three wins.

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Shubman Gill Mitchell Starc Rashid Khan KL Rahul Mohammed Siraj Jake Fraser-McGurk

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Key Battles

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill already had 208 runs in his six innings so far, but he has to protective against Mitchell Starc, who with the new ball can be lethal with pace and swing. Simply, Gill needs to avoid getting out against Starc to play a long, anchor-like, innings. KL Rahul has been a beast for the Delhi Capitals side, having 238 runs in five innings. Rashid Khan, who hasn't been at the top of his form in nIPL 2025 needs to target KL Rahul with the spin, this might boost his confidence and also state his class. Jake Fraser-McGurk has an average of mere nine runs in IPL 2025, and he has to face Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Siraj has been fierce with 10 wickets, he will have the advantage at picking Jake's wicket real quick.

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. The GT vs DC IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the GT vs DC IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Captain Axar Patel Says Faf du Plessis’ Availability Against Gujarat Titans Subject to Physio Clearance.

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Impact Players

Sherfane Rutherford and Digvesh Rathi might be the two choices for the Titans in the GT vs DC IPL 2025 match, just like the previous one. The Delhi Capitals may opt for Karun Nair and Mukesh Kumar.

