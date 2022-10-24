A grand Diwali party was hosted at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s residence last evening for which leading celebs from the industry were seen in attendance. All looked stunning in ethnic ensembles for the event. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh and many others were seen for the Diwali party hosted by the actress. Take a look at some of the pictures below: Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali 2022 Bash: Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani, Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Johar and More Celebs Clicked at the Party (Views Pics & Videos).
Anil Kapoor
Kartik Aaryan
Shamita Shetty
Sunanda Shetty & Shamita Shetty
Genelia Deshmukh & Riteish Deshmukh
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Manish Malhotra
Ekta Kapoor
Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani
Sophie Choudry
Arpita Khan Sharma & Aayush Sharma
Sonu Sood & Sonali Sood
Shabir Ahluwalia & Kanchi Kaul
Ramesh Taurani
