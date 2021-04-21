After the official confirmation by Dharma Productions about Kartik Aaryan no longer part of Dostana 2, fans were eager to know who'll be the one to save Karan Johar's film. Well, maybe the answer is here. As reportedly, Karan has requested none other than Akshay Kumar to come on board for Dostana 2.

As per HT City, a source close to Karan said, "Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast." Stay tuned!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)