Farhan Akhtar often pens his heart out and shares it on Twitter. He has once again shared a poem on power and truth in today's times, but fans have urged him to share an update on Don 3. #Don3 Trends on Twitter As Fans Ask Shah Rukh Khan for Updates on the Film During an Ask Me Anything Session.

Farhan Akhtar’s Post

Jo sabse ooncha bolega usee ki baat par yakeen kiya jayega woh kahe sach toh sach woh kahe jhoot toh jhoot har jagah farmaan yahi diya jayega muthee bhar log jo bachenge sach jhoot mein fark jo bata sakenge woh pehchaan woh tajurba un logon se chheen liya jayega #musing — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 26, 2022

Humble Request

Don 3 ke bare me batau koch — Khanmujeeb (@Khanmuj33950878) April 26, 2022

Don 3 In Demand

Bhai, ye kya Kar rahe ho... Don 3 banao please 🙏 😢 — REEZ JAMES KFEE (@Reez_wincityx) April 26, 2022

Some Praises Too

It took me a while to translate this, but ... so true! (You have your father's gift of words.) — MsM (@mme_ambassador) April 26, 2022

Highly Wanted

Don3 — Dev (@hereforsrkonly) April 26, 2022

When Will It Happen?

We want DON 3 — DR.MD DANISH (@cooldanish56) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)