Hindutva Chapter One: Main Hindu Hoon's official trailer was dropped today by its makers and it looks intriguing! Helmed by Karan Razdan, the political drama stars Aashiesh Sharrma, Sonarika Bhadoria and Ankit Raj in lead roles. Going by the video, we see Sharrma on a mission to protect the nation. The film releases in theatres on October 7, 2022. Karnataka Shocker: Muslim Student Beaten Up by College Mates for Befriending Hindu Girl in Dakshina Kannada; Case Registered.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)