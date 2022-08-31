A Muslim student was assaulted by his college mates for befriending a Hindu girl in Karnataka. The incident took place in Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. According to Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonwane, a case has been registered against several accused. Seven of the accused have been identified. Further investigation was underway. No Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru Tomorrow As Supreme Court Orders 'Status Quo'.

Muslim Student Beaten Up by College Mates for Befriending Hindu Girl:

Karnataka | A Muslim student Mohd Sanif beaten up by college mates for befriending a girl of Hindu community in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada dist. Case registered against accused Deekshith, Dhanush, Prajwal, Thanuj, Akshay, Mokshith, Goutham & others under IPC: Rishikesh Sonawane, SP — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

